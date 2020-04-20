COLUMBIA, S.C. —





South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office published an opinion on coroners in the state identifying victims of COVID-19.

The opinion was requested by the South Carolina Coroner's Association as chief investigators as to the cause of death of individuals in the state.

Sabrina Gast, president of the South Carolina Coroner's Association, wrote to Wilson's office stating "Along with the death investigation, comes releasing of information related to the death. Under normal circumstances, after next of kin has been located and notified, this information is released to media outlets. This information includes name, age, location of incident and the cause of death, if available. During the pandemic, many of the coroner's have been approached and asked to identify COVID-19 decedents.

"Most of the time, natural deaths are of no interest to media, however, you can imagine that in our current environment, the media is very interested. Our concern grows out of safety of the families left behind. We would like an opinion on whether or not the names of these individuals must be released to media."

Wilson responded, "A court may well conclude that established South Carolina case law controls and hold that death certificates listing COVID-19 as a cause of death are subject to disclosure based upon that precedent. However, a court also could reasonably conclude that under the circumstances of the current declared public. health emergency, Section 44-4-560 limits disclosure of protected health information describing the cause of death."

The Attorney General's opinion in the matter was this:

"On numerous occasions, in construing FOIA (Freedom of Information Act requests), we have emphasized the Legislature's expressed policy of openness in government... Moreover, this Office strongly favors the policy of public disclosure in case of doubt... In those cases where, as here, it appears that there may be a limited exemption from disclosure, our Office has advised that a public body 'should carefully examine the record in question and make the determination as to whether [the specific exemptions] override the general rule of disclosure.' Our Office stands by the policies and conclusions laid out in those opinions.

"Additionally, we emphasize that this opinion is only advisory. Only a court can resolve this question with finality, especially given the unprecedented nature of the current emergency. "