LEXINGTON, S.C. — Many attractions are preparing to open back up on Memorial Day Weekend after Governor Henry McMaster gave them approval to reopen.

The “Response” component of AccelerateSC established safety guidelines for those businesses to reopen.

Examples of attraction facilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Zoos

Museums

Aquariums

Planetariums

Historic buildings and sites

Waterparks

Amusement park rides

Go-Kart tracks

Bingo facilities (specific guidelines can be found here)

Miniature golf facilities

This does not include bowling alleys, nightclubs, large spectator sports, and movie theaters. McMaster said he's still waiting for guidelines to be established for those businesses.

Many places across the Midlands were taking Thursday to prepare for reopening this weekend.

One place people like to go to play games but also have a meal is at Flight Deck in Lexington. The restaurant has been able to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

They've delivered food and have had limited dine-in and outdoor dining service while following the Governor's orders.

"The difference is that we've seen quite a bit a drop of business since the beginning of (the coronavirus pandemic), but now it's starting to come back with the ability to have outside seating, as well as the inside dining at a limited basis of 50 percent," said Victor Gonzalez with the restaurant.

Recently Flight Deck has changed the seating arrangements inside the restaurant to follow the safety guidelines.

Not only is Flight Deck a restaurant, it's also known for its arcade room.

Starting Friday, people will be able to use the arcade since Governor McMaster are allowing those types of attractions to open.

Gonzalez says they're doing everything they can to make sure people feel safe and comfortable.

"If they're comfortable, we're welcome to being able to have them here and be able to enjoy the amenities we have here," explained Gonzalez.

The restaurant says they are making sure they follow DHEC and the CDC guidelines on cleaning.

"We have to sanitize the games on a regular basis. Pretty much after every turn. We're limiting the number of people that we have in the room as well as the sanitizing process that we have, we'll have to go through to make sure everybody's safe and having fun."

Right now the arcade will be limited to around 15 to 20 people at a time.

Flight Deck is also expanding the arcade to have more room and to have more games for both kids and adults.

The restaurant says they've been appreciative of the community's support and they are looking forward to more people coming to Flight Deck.

