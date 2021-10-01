Iconic Upstate restaurant temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Owner, five employees tested positive for COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An iconic South Carolina restaurant is closing until next week to make sure all of its employees don’t have or have recovered from COVID-19.

The owner of The Beacon Drive-In told the (Spartanburg) Herald-Journal newspaper that a manager at the Spartanburg restaurant caught the virus along with about five other employees.

The restaurant known for its sweet tea and chili-cheeseburgers piled “a plenty” with onion rings and french fries will reopen on Oct. 7.