COLUMBIA, S.C. — Belk has become one of the big department stores to close down temporarily due to the coronavirus.

The company announced that as of Tuesday night, they would be closing all locations until Monday March 30. The company will, however, still take online orders on Belk.com and on their app.

Many major department stores, including Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Nordstrom also announced temporary shutdowns.

Belk has the largest footprint in the Southeast, with multiple stores in the Midlands.

Here is the letter the company's CEO posted on their website:

Belk Customers,



I wanted to share an update on some changes we’re making in response to COVID-19.



Based on the CDC’s recommendation to limit large gatherings and in order to protect the safety of our communities, we’ve made the decision to temporarily close all stores to customers beginning March 17 at 6 PM through Monday, March 30. You can continue to shop any time on Belk.com and our mobile app.



We understand this development can greatly impact our store associates, and we’ve taken steps to support them and their families during this time. We’re providing benefits and compensation to our impacted workforce during this two-week temporary closure.



Thank you for being a loyal Belk customer. For more than 130 years the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities have remained top priorities. We’ll continue to monitor this unprecedented situation closely and keep you informed of any changes that would further affect your shopping experience as we navigate this time together.



Sincerely,



Lisa Harper

CEO