COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two very special Midlands camps, one in it's 41st year and the other in it's 24th year, have decided to cancel due to COVID-19.

Camp KEMO, a summer camp for children with cancer and Camp Wonder Hands, a camp for deaf and hard-of-hearing children, have decided to cancel due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Both camps, offered free of charge through community donors, plan to resume their typical programming schedule in 2021.

CAMP KEMO will offer virtual methods for connecting campers. Those details will be shared with campers once they are finalized.

In addition to the week-long camp experience, the CAMP KEMO Programs offers year-round events for blood disorder and oncology patients and their families. These programs include in hospital programs, mothers’ groups, teen retreats, bereavement programs and many others. The programs will resume as soon as possible, according to the release.

“We know that each of our patients and their families look forward to the special memories that are made at our camps each year,” said Dr. Caughman Taylor, medical director of Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands. “We always are focused on the health and safety of our patients and the camp experience is part of letting children forget about their illnesses with a talented team of medical professionals and volunteers to support them. We will look forward to next year when we hope to bring back this special time.”

Children who are hard-of-hearing or deaf gather from across South Carolina and surrounding states to attend Camp Wonder Hands. The camp is now in its 24th year.

Campers communicate using American Sign Language (ASL), lip-reading, facial expressions and touch.



Although Camp Wonder Hands will not be held in person this year, camp leaders are exploring the opportunity to connect with campers in the virtual space and will offer care packages in June.