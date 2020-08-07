Benedict College cancels homecoming due to virus

The weeklong homecoming festivities were slated for October 11 – 18, 2020, and typically bring more than 10,000 supporters and fans from across the country to the Midland’s campus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with local and state health officials, we have decided to cancel all large in-person social events and gatherings on campus through the fall semester,” said Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College. “It was a difficult decision to make, but we believe it is the right decision. The sacrifices that we make this year will make next year’s Homecoming one of our BEST and most anticipated celebrations.”