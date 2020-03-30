COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College has rescheduled its spring commencement ceremony.

The ceremony, originally scheduled for May 9, has been postponed to Saturday, August 8.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write today to share the difficult news that the Commencement ceremony originally scheduled for May 9, 2020 has been postponed to Saturday, August 8, 2020," said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Benedict College's President and CEO.

"Given the many the precautions that the city, the state and the country are taking, based on information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), it is my hope that this delay will afford ample time to get beyond this public health crisis and ensure the safety of all of our students, faculty, staff and families;" Artis said "While we are disappointed about the delay, I am hopeful that the new date will afford your families and opportunity to make travel plans and that the Commencement will occur prior to the start of graduate school etc. for all of our graduates."

