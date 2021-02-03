Biden: US on track to possibly have vaccines for all adults in the country by end of May

The president said that it is estimated that U.S. is on track to possibly have enough vaccine supply "for every adult in America by the end of May."

President Joe Biden said Tuesday during a White House press conference that the U.S. is now on track to deliver enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May.

The estimate is two months earlier than previously hoped and comes after the Biden administration announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson's newly approved single dose shot.

The White House wants to speed production of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and accelerate the nation's plans to reach "herd immunity" in the U.S. and begin restoring normalcy after a long pandemic fight.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said he learned when he took office that Johnson & Johnson "was behind in manufacturing and production" of its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company has promised to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

Biden said his team "has been hard at work to accelerate that effort."

The assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further, but the administration did not immediately provide specifics.