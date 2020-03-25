COLUMBIA, S.C. —

The 'Big Mo' Drive In theater is closing for safety due to the coronavirus.

The much beloved classic entertainment venue said in their Facebook post, "After considering the Governor’s March 23, 2020 order and consulting with the Sheriff of Aiken County, we have concluded that we should close the drive-in for health and safety reasons. This was an incredibly difficult decision and our hearts are broken. While we consider the drive-in to be “essential” to us and our customers, in truth, it is not. If our closing saves one life, then it was worth every penny lost."

The post goes on to say they are not sure when they might re-open.

RELATED: Sumter doctor separated from family as COVID-19 spread intensifies

RELATED: Area malls close, reduce hours in wake of coronavirus

"There is no time certain when the drive-in might reopen. No one knows when things will become “normal” again. There will be no significant Hollywood movies released until at least the middle of May. Two big May releases have already been pulled. It is possible, perhaps likely, that more films will be postponed. Until we have viable movies to screen, we will remain closed. However, whether it’s 2020, 2021 or later, we plan to be back with more of “The Big Show at The Big MO”."

WLTX

The post signed off with a hopeful message, "As we say at the end of each night’s shows, “we’ll see you again ‘reel’ soon.”