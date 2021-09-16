You can now be billed for COVID-19 treatments. Here's what insurance companies are doing

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 most health care providers voluntarily waved the cost of treating COVID-19 patients.

WASHINGTON, USA — Patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 might get stuck with the bill despite an order from the Washington Insurance Commissioner.

According to a report by Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker most private insurers are no longer waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment. While early in the pandemic the vast majority of health care providers waived out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 patients because of the availability of safe and highly effective vaccines private insurers are phasing out cost-sharing waivers.

Now that vaccines are available and one is approved by the Food and Drug Administrations, some insurance companies are charging co-pays and other fees for people who catch COVID-19.

Kreidler's orders waiving cost-sharing apply to all state-regulated health insurance plans and short-term, limited-duration medical plans.

Premera Blue Cross' website says that they will be continuing COVID-19 treatment costs they will be still covered as a medical expense.

United Health Care's website says patients will be responsible for any copay, coinsurance, deductible, or out-of-network costs.

Kaiser Permanente's website says that all COVID-19 screening or testing if referred by a Kaiser Permanente doctor will be covered at no cost. However, If diagnosed with COVID-19, additional services, including hospital admission, will be covered according to specific plan details.