Bishopville enacts new emergency mask ordinance for patrons, employees of local businesses

The ordinance will remain in effect for up to 60 days unless extended by the city council.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina city is implementing a new mask ordinance for local businesses following the recent spike in COVID cases across the state.

In a recent meeting, the Bishopville City Council voted unanimously in favor of enacting the new ordinance, which will apply to "retail, foodservice, and other establishments" within the city. A spokesperson for the city said that only one member wasn't in attendance but had previously expressed his support for the item.

"The state is experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of identified new COVID-19 cases," the resolution states, pointing to recent case reports from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) as well as health advisories from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"If COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the State and in the city, the demand for medical, pharmaceutical, personal, and general cleaning supplies may overwhelm sources of supply," the ordinance continues. "The private and public sector workforce may be negatively impacted by absenteeism, and the demand for medical facilities may exceed locally available resources."

The ordinance also cites state laws that allow the council to enact emergency ordinances that can last as long as 60 days unless canceled early.

The ordinance, as provided to News19, suggests it went into effect at noon on Friday and applies to all customers in enclosed areas of any retail or foodservice establishment.

Staff is also required to wear face coverings "while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed."

The ordinance also applies to public buildings operated by the City of Bishopville for both customers and staff. It also emphasizes this for staff and employees while having face-to-face interaction with the public or while working in areas open to the general public.

The ordinance does list several exemptions including outdoor or unenclosed areas that belong to businesses and food service establishments where six feet of distance is possible.

People whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face-covering are also exempt as are those who cannot wear a mask due to age, underlying health, medical or behavioral issues.

Caretakers are told to make reasonable efforts to mask children between two and eight years of age while inside enclosed areas.

Customers of food service establishments are also exempt while eating and private or individual offices are exempt in general.

Church and religious activities are also exempt from the ordinance as well as settings where it is "not practical or feasible" to wear a face-covering such as dental services or swimming.

Finally, residents "while exclusively with members of a family or the same household" where no person other than the family or household is within the same enclosed area are exempt.