COLUMBIA, S.C. — Blue Marlin tested their employees for the coronavirus on Tuesday to make sure people were healthy and could come back to work whenever they are allowed to reopen.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted folks in one way or another. One of the hardest hit industries is restaurants.

Back in March, restaurants were given the order to shut down dine-in service and only have curbside pickup, carryout, or delivery service.

Some restaurants have had to layoff employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many restaurants and small businesses have applied to for the Paycheck Protection Program loan because of the effects the coronavirus has had on their business.

One of the places that received the loan was Blue Marlin in Columbia.

"We were really going to do all we could to protect the working environment," said Bill Dukes, the owner of Blue Marlin.

The owners says they received $455,000 from the loan. It goes towards paying for their employees,and paying rent and utilities.

The Blue Marlin decided to take some of the money they received from the Paycheck Protection Program loan to help their employees get tested for the coronavirus.

The restaurant in the Vista was able to bring back 35 employees due to the loan. The owner believes it was important to bring the employees back because they're like family.

Dukes wanted to make sure employees were healthy enough to come back to work. On Tuesday, Lovelace Family Medicine, PA drove a van to the restaurant to test employees.

Management at Blue Marlin also tested for COVID-19 on Sunday.

While coronavirus tests have been hard to come by, Dr. Oscar Lovelace says his practice was able to get a hold of FDA approved PCR tests through his reference lab and referral relationships.

"The way forward, the way to get back to work is to find out who may be an asymptomatic carrier I believe, especially in people who are going to get back to work in a business where they are not always socially distant," said Dr. Lovelace.

The doctor says they hope to have test results in 24-48 hours. The tests are being sent to a lab in Nashville.

This isn't the first time Dukes and Dr. Lovelace have worked together. More than ten years ago, the two helped make Columbia restaurants smoke free.

Employees who may test positive for the virus will then be under the care of Dr. Lovelace, and he will sign off whenever they are able to come back to work after being quarantined.

Dukes says employees will have daily health screenings and their temperature will be checked every day.

While customers will be spaced out, the restaurant will also have paper menus to help protect them as well.

The restaurant is also being cleaned frequently.

"We want our customers to be reassured that Blue Marlin is focusing on the number one priority and that's the safety and health of our employees and our customers."

The owner hopes Governor Henry McMaster will allow restaurants to open at the beginning of May with outdoor seating.

