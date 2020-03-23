NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — An employee at Boeing's plant in South Carolina has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Multiple media outlets in Charleston reported Monday the company confirmed the news in a statement. The employee is said to be getting treatment and is in quarantine.

RELATED: 22 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, 195 statewide

RELATED: Prisma Health workers have a message for everyone

“We have notified our teammates, are conducting thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces, and are following the advice of public health officials,” Boeing spokesperson Libba Holland said in a statement.

Co-workers who were in close contact with that employee are also being asked to stay at home and quarantine.

“We continue to communicate openly and frequently with our teammates and encourage everyone to exercise caution and take all appropriate health and safety measures, in coordination with their managers,” Holland said.

The company employs thousands of workers at their facility in North Charleston, which is involved in the manufacture of the Boeing 787.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has asked all employees who can stay at home to do so but has not issued a stay at home order.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.