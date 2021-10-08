Bonnaroo to require vax or proof of negative test to get into September festival

The festival is among several imposing new rules with COVID-19 on the uptick.

TENNESSEE, USA — Bonnaroo is joining numerous upcoming festivals in imposing vaccine or COVID-19 testing requirements for patrons and ticketholders.

Organizers tweeted Tuesday that people going to the Sept. 2-5 event in Manchester, Tenn., will have to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test to get on the grounds.

"For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first entering Centeroo. Bonnaroo requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while on the Farm," Bonnaroo tweeted Tuesday.

Upcoming festivals Railbird in Lexington, Ky., and Moon River in Chattanooga announced similar requirements days ago.

Virus case counts have been climbing in the South, generally attributable to the delta variant that has been spreading across the globe.

Another factor in the virus's spread: low vaccination rates. In Tennessee, only about 40 percent are fully vaccinated.

Tens of thousands of people come to Bonnaroo every year from across the United States for four days of music, comedy, camping and fellowship. The festival normally is held in June but was bumped because of the pandemic. It was not held in 2020.

Bonnaroo sent a warning email Tuesday announcing new entry protocols.

"Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19," according to the email.

You'll get a "Health Check" wristband verifying you're in compliance. You'll have to wear that throughout your time on the festival grounds.

Organizers also are asking that you not come if you've tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of the festival start or been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

Also, you're asked not to come if within 48 hours ahead of the festival you've experienced virus symptoms such as a fever of 100.4 or higher, a cough or shortness of breath. Organizers also are discouraging people from attending if in the past 14 days before the festival they've been to an "international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19."

Railbird is set for Aug. 28-29.

Among its new requirements: Each day bring a printed copy of a vaccine card, vaccine record or printed result of a negative COVID-19 test showing the test date.

Bring a mask. If you're unvaccinated, you'll have to wear it throughout your time at the festival.

