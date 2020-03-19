ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman is the latest sports figure offering support amid the coronavirus global pandemic.

The Braves announced the first baseman has pledged to donate $125,000 to several community organizations who are trying to help support families in need and employees out of work as schools and businesses close amid mass efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.

The team said Freeman will donate $50,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, $50,000 to The Giving Kitchen and another $25,000 to the Salvation Army.



The MLB All-Star isn't alone in donating to charitable organizations. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan announced his own donation to two Atlanta-based charities who are working to help support vulnerable populations during the coronavirus crisis.

Freeman's donation comes as his team establishes a $1 million relief fund to support thousands of ballpark staff hit by the delayed start of the 2020 season - part of a greater effort of the MLB.

