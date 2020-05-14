CAYCE, S.C. — Seniors at Brookland-Cayce were able to walk across the graduation stage in front of their families to celebrate graduating from high school.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted how seniors in the Class of 2020 graduate.

Many school districts have chosen not to have in-person graduation ceremonies to help limit the spread of the virus.

Lexington School District Two wanted to make sure graduates got to have their special moment with their families.

On Thursday, students were able safely walk across the stage in their cap and gown to receive their diploma.

Families pulled up in decorated cars and even limos to watch their graduate walk across the stage. They were able to park their vehicle behind the field goal post at the football stadium and take photos and videos as their student walked across the stage.

Ke'jauna Pough, who graduated with honors, says she's happy she was able to have the special moment with her family.

"It feels really, really good. I felt so accomplished just to be able to flip my tassel and get the diploma and it just makes me feel really good," said Ke'jauna.

RELATED: List: South Carolina high school graduation plans by district

The district recorded each moment and it will be part of a virtual ceremony on June 6th.

The Pough family says while this wasn't the typical graduation everyone is use to, they're happy Ke'jauna had her moment to shine.

"I thought it was really nice that they even let us have a graduation. I just appreciate all the small things," said Ke'jauna.

"Twelve years of hard labor. Her mother pushed her for excellence and she took on the challenge," said Ann Staley. "We just want to say congratulations to all the graduates for 2020 to all schools."

To learn more about Lexington School District's Two plan for graduation, click here.

RELATED: Lexington School District Two buys property in Town of Springdale