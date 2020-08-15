Calhoun County residents feel 'fortunate' to not experience mailing issues

Folks in St. Matthew says they've haven't had any problems sending or receiving mail recently.

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Residents in Calhoun County say they haven't been experiencing mailing issues like the rest of the country.

With the recent problems across the country with delays in sending and receiving mail, News 19 checked in with folks in Calhoun County to see what they're experiencing.

Many people across the country have been complaining about their mail not being delivered on time.

While this may be the story in other parts of the country, the people we spoke with say it's different here in St. Matthews.

We are dedicated to delivering for America. See how we’re working to keep customers and employees safe, while we fulfill our role as an essential service. — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) May 13, 2020

Folks in St. Matthews say they've been getting mail in a reasonable and normal time frame.

Some tell Street Squad they're fortunate they haven't had any issues sending or receiving their mail.

"I had one delay and that wasn't nothing due to the post office here. They kept me informed where my package was each time," said one resident. "For the most part, I receive my mail on time, all the time."

And for those elsewhere who are having issues with mail, here's some words of encouragement from your neighbors in Calhoun County.