Calhoun County Schools to begin school year with virtual learning

According to the district, they will begin classes with virtual learning on August 17
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County schools will begin the school year in a virtual environment, according to the district.  

During an emergency board meeting on July 20, it was decided to begin the Calhoun County school year in a virtual environment on August 17.   

The board says the decision was made with input from the  AccelerateEd Task Force, parent, teacher and staff surveys, along with the Bi-Weekly DHEC COVID-19 report designed for the Department of Education. 

The county says they have developed three plans of action in response to the COVID-19 levels in the county. 

The plans include a virtual, hybrid and face-to-face plan. 

Each plan will be ready to be implemented as the district continues to observe the levels of COVID-19 in the county and following DHEC guidelines. 

 