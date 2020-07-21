Calhoun County Schools to begin school year with virtual learning

According to the district, they will begin classes with virtual learning on August 17

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County schools will begin the school year in a virtual environment, according to the district.

During an emergency board meeting on July 20, it was decided to begin the Calhoun County school year in a virtual environment on August 17.

The board says the decision was made with input from the AccelerateEd Task Force, parent, teacher and staff surveys, along with the Bi-Weekly DHEC COVID-19 report designed for the Department of Education.

The county says they have developed three plans of action in response to the COVID-19 levels in the county.

The plans include a virtual, hybrid and face-to-face plan.