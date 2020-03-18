CAMDEN, S.C. — A Rush's fast-food employee was diagnosed with coronavirus after working at the Camden restaurant.

According to a letter sent out by Rush's, a Camden Store employee tested positive on Wednesday.

According to the letter, it says that they "are providing a timeline so that customers of the Camden Store can protect yourselves and your family."

The Rush's employee became aware of a potential exposure on March 14 and sought testing. The employee has not worked since then, according to the release.

The employee is believed to have been exposed to the virus on March 2. The employee was not at work when exposed, according to Rush's.

The letter says that if a customer visited the Camden Store between March 3 and March 14, 2020, they could have been exposed.

Because of this, the Camden Store will be temporarily closed for deep cleaning and the employees have been sent home with pay for the next two weeks and asked to self-quarantine.

They are also asking team members to inform Rush's of exposure to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, or if they have virus symptoms. They said when necessary, they would keep epmloyees at home.

All Rush’s locations continue to enforce the most stringent cleaning and sanitary standards, according to Rush's.

Rush's said that stores are cleaned every six hours and that they have reviewed recent CDC and DHEC guidance about COVID-19.

