Camden passes mandatory face mask rule to stop virus spread

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden has become the latest municipality in South Carolina to pass an ordinance requiring the use of a face mask while in public spaces within town limits.

The ordinance will go into effect Friday, July 3, 2020, and is patterned after ordinances passed by other cities and towns in the state.

It reads, in part:

Every Person must wear Face Covering at all times when: (1) inside any building which is open to the public; (2) waiting to enter any building which is open to the public; (3) interacting with other Persons in outdoor public spaces, including but not limited to curbside, pickup, delivery, spaces; and service calls; (4) engaging in business activities in public, commercial or industrial spaces;(5) utilizing public or commercial transportation services; or (6) walking or operating in any public, commercial, or industrial area where maintaining a distance of six feet between other Persons at all times is not possible.

The only exceptions are:

Face Coverings are not required when a Person is: (1) traveling in a private vehicle;(2) alone in an enclosed space or able maintain a minimum distance of six feet from other Persons at all times; (3) outdoors and able maintain a minimum distance of six feet from other Persons at all times; ( 4) alone or only with other Household members; (5) drinking, eating or smoking (where smoking is permitted); (6) inside a private residence, including curtilage thereof; or (7) complying with a request of law enforcement.

