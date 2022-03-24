Here's how Cayce plans to spend some $1.7M in American Rescue Plan Act funds

City Council came a step closer to spending more than $6.9 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

CAYCE, S.C. — On Thursday, Cayce city leaders came a step closer to spending more than $6.9 million in federal coronavirus relief funds through the American Rescue Plan.

The government requires the dollars be focused on public health, lost revenue, premium pay for essential staff, and infrastructure needs.

With that in mind, City Council prioritized the first $1.7 million.

"Your first action with that funding you took back in November," City Manager Tracy Hegler said to council. "...and that was to provide premium pay to our employees to recognize their work during COVID."

Other focuses include new public safety equipment, sanitation and storm water upgrades, and technology for city buildings allowing for virtual council meetings.

Future discussions will focus on city infrastructure related to sewer, water, storm water, particularly storm drainage improvements, according to Hegler.

"…storm water drainage mitigation efforts... we know that is a need and finances are there and we will try to match that with other funds as they come along," Councilman Tim James said. "This is certainly a good plan and I think it does take into consideration everything that’s been discussed through different venues in the past."

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for April 5 at 6 p.m. Those interested in commenting on the plan can reach out to their council representative.

