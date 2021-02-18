City of Cayce to honor COVID-19 victims, survivors on March 1

The first Monday in March will be 'COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day' to honor those who lost their lives and those who survived COVID-19.

CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce will honor victims and survivors of COVID-19 on Monday, March 1.

At its meeting Wednesday night, Cayce city council members unanimously adopted a resolution to designate the first Monday in March as 'COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day' to remember "those who have lost their lives and in honor of those who are forever marked by COVID and continue to suffer from the impact of this virus.”

“This is an opportunity for us to recognize the lives lost and the families impacted by this deadly virus," said Cayce mayor, Elise Partin. "It is also an opportunity to recognize our amazing first responders and healthcare workers that continue to be at the forefront of this pandemic each day."

"As tired as many of us may feel over this past year, we are surrounded by heroes at every level – survivors, families, caregivers, our local businesses that have found new ways to operate and community members that show kindness and care to others,” Partin said.

“Hopefully this day of recognition will help bring the awareness that we need to continue to reach out to people without computers to sign up for vaccine appointments," said Cayce’s Mayor Pro Tem Councilman James "Skip" Jenkins. "I also hope that we can continue to partner with groups like The Comet – and embody all they are doing to help get people to vaccine sites.”

City leaders also noted their appreciation for South Carolinians that continue to follow the guidelines and protocol from the Centers for Disease Control.