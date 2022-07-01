CDC director speaks on record child hospitalizations, new isolation guidelines

Dr. Rochelle Walensky said there are currently more pediatric hospitalizations than ever before in the pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — At a time when accurate information has never been more important, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) took Friday morning to clarify its messaging among media outlets across the country.

In a teleconference with Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director started by acknowledging a record number of pediatric hospitalizations, a level higher than any other point since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

During the Q&A portion of the call, several reporters asked Dr. Walensky for clarity on the CDC's revised isolation and quarantine guidelines, which lowers the number of recommended days in isolation for someone who tests positive from 10 days to 5.

Here are some of the questions and responses, asked by various media outlets across the country:

Do you think it [hospitalizations] is because of an increase overall of cases? And to clarify, are the cases and hospitalizations you're seeing in kids because of severe complications from COVID or are they found through routine testing?

This is the highest number of pediatric hospitalizations we’ve seen through this pandemic. Until now, we said that about the Delta variant as well, but it turns out as the science evolved it did not appear Delta was more severe in children. This could be that there are just more cases out there and children are more vulnerable when cases surround them.

Dr. Walensky noted that hospitals are seeing an increase both in patients being admitted for COVID-19 as well as testing positive after they've been screened.

I wanted to ask about the new five-day isolation guidance because there are a lot of companies and institutions that have changed their policies since CDC came out with it?

When we talk about isolation, we’re talking about people who are sick, who have been detected positive with COVID. For those people, on Day 5 after your symptoms, Day 0 is your initial day of symptoms and then Day 1 is the day after your initial day. If on Day 5, you don’t have symptoms anymore we can talk about coming out of isolation, with a mask on, strictly masking for those remaining five days. But the first indication is, do symptoms remain? We know the maximum contagiousness during your period of being sick is in the day or two before your symptoms or days after.

Dr. Walensky later noted that in the five days after someone leaves isolation, they might still carry residual contagion, which is why the CDC is asking those individuals to still wear masks everywhere and to avoid places like restaurants and travel.

For the millions of Americans that have now gotten omicron, how should they live their lives after recovering, what do you know about re-infection?

We don’t yet know if you had Omicron if you’re susceptible, or less susceptible to another infection with Omicron. We have indication if you had Delta you’re susceptible to infection with Omicron, and that Omicron in the lab might protect you against Delta. We don’t have data--at least clinically-- that shows Omicron protects against Omicron.

What was the impetus about changing the protocols when they were changed?