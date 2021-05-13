Some local businesses wary of new CDC mask guidance

One local business owners tells News 19 the new guidance adds another layer of complexity to virus concerns in the workplace.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The CDC on Thursday eased restrictions for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.

They also said anyone fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities -- large or small -- without wearing a mask or social distancing, except where required by law. Masks must still be worn on public transport and at the airport.

Jessica Grant, owner of Blush Salon in Columbia, says these new guidelines add another element to working amid a pandemic.

"As a business owner, especially as a salon owner, it makes me a little nervous," Grant said. "It adds a little bit more work because we have to check and verify who's actually been vaccinated or not."

Grant says business owners should've been consulted beforehand. "The decision should not have been made without the input of business owners."

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO — CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021

The salon owner says, "A lot of us are contract workers, so if they don't work they don't get paid. And then, if the salon has to shut down, that's a loss for myself as a business owner, as well as my stylists who work in the salon."

Dr. Divya Ahuja, Infectious Disease Specialist with Prisma Health says the CDC understands Americans are over wearing masks. "Maybe they could've done it in phases. Maybe they could have started by saying no masks outdoors then go maskless indoors in the next month," Dr. Ahuja said.

"The CDC has been walking a fine line. If they overdo the masks, people say they are taking away their liberties," Dr. Ahuja said. "If they don't do masks and people go maskless, then you see an increase in transmission."

Dr. Ahuja thinks it's still too early. He believes those who are fully vaccinated should continue to wear their mask. "Until the dust settles, I think we all need to take a deep breathe. It's a sacrifice that we make for ourselves, for our families, for our neighbors."

Angie Yong Sellers with Fit Columbia says she now has to rely on a client's word. "That's just on the honor system. So, if you don't wear a mask, then we're assuming you've been fully vaccinated and doing what's right," says Yong Sellers.

"When someone is choosing not to wear a mask, that's not a situation I want my staff to have confrontations. I'm anxious because I am a close proximity provider. My oldest client is 89."