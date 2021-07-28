Are you in a 'high transmission' COVID-19 area? Here's a map – and the data behind it

COVID-19 hotspots are where the CDC is now recommending that all people, vaccinated or not, should wear a mask indoors in public.

DALLAS — New mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday focused on two main locations: Schools and "high transmission" areas in public.

The schools angle was straightforward, with the CDC recommending all teachers, staff and students wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

But for the general public, how do you know if you're in a "high transmission" area? Those COVID-19 hotspots are where the CDC is now recommending that all people, vaccinated or not, should wear a mask indoors in public.

The guidance is based on the CDC's community transmission map, which measures the level of COVID-19 spread for every county in the U.S.

The transmission levels range from low transmission to moderate to substantial to high.

For high transmission areas, COVID-19 cases will have surpassed 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, or the positivity rate will have exceeded 10%.

For the substantial transmission areas, cases will have ranged from 50-99.9 cases per 100,000 residents and the positivity rate will have ranged from 8-9.99%.

What does that look like in North Texas? Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties are all considered high transmission areas. Collin County remains in the less-severe substantial transmission range.

Ellis, Rockwall, Parker, Hood, Johnson, Wise and Kaufman counties are also considered high transmission areas in North Texas.

Nationwide, 46.43% of all counties are high transmission area, up 17.11% from a week ago, according to the CDC data.