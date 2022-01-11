Chapin Elementary to go virtual through Jan. 18

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District 5 has announced that beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, Chapin Elementary School will temporarily shift students from in-learning to virtual classrooms until Tuesday, Jan.18.
The district cited the impact of a growing number of COVID-19 cases and quarantining of students and staff as the reason for the temporary transition.
During this period:
- students should log onto their Google Classroom accounts at 8 a.m. every day to join their teacher in their virtual classrooms.
- extracurricular activities including school-related clubs, activities, and events will be suspended until Jan. 18.
- Student Nutrition Services will distribute free meals to students from 11 a.m. to noon every day in front of the school.
District officials want parents and guardians to know if their student is currently isolated or quarantined, the student's length of isolation or quarantine period specified by the school nurse is not impacted by this temporary shift to e-learning.
Before students return to school, families should consult the Symptom Screening Checklist to ensure it is appropriate to return. Students and staff should also continue to social distance when possible, wear masks, and use proper hand hygiene in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.