Chapin Elementary to go virtual through Jan. 18

Lexington/Richland District 5 cites high number of students and staff impacted by COVID-19 as cause for temporary shift from in-person learning

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District 5 has announced that beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, Chapin Elementary School will temporarily shift students from in-learning to virtual classrooms until Tuesday, Jan.18.

The district cited the impact of a growing number of COVID-19 cases and quarantining of students and staff as the reason for the temporary transition.

During this period:

students should log onto their Google Classroom accounts at 8 a.m. every day to join their teacher in their virtual classrooms.

extracurricular activities including school-related clubs, activities, and events will be suspended until Jan. 18.

Student Nutrition Services will distribute free meals to students from 11 a.m. to noon every day in front of the school.

District officials want parents and guardians to know if their student is currently isolated or quarantined, the student's length of isolation or quarantine period specified by the school nurse is not impacted by this temporary shift to e-learning.