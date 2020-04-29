CHAPIN, S.C. — A Chapin outreach center is asking for the communities help so they can take care of more families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chapin We Care Center is a community interfaith outreach center located off of Chapin Road. They've been serving the community for more than 33 years.

There's many other programs the center has during the year to help people in the Chapin, White Rock, and lower Newberry County.

"The first week or so, we had a significant increase in the number of clients we were seeing," said Alecia Klauk, the Executive Director of the center.

While hundreds of clients are coming in, they are seeing many new faces since the pandemic started.

The center has been open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am until noon.

Due to COVID-19, they haven't been able to have the same volunteers they normally have.

"We're actually operating right now with about a fourth of our regular volunteer staff. A lot of our volunteers are retirees so they are in high-risk categories themselves so they've needed to back up for their own safety," explained Klauk.

Getting donations during the pandemic has been a challenge for the Chapin We Care Center.

"We do have a challenge with the grocery store supply disruptions. Whatever you see that's not there like meat and other necessary items, the grocery stores are then not able to pass onto us their excess. So that's radically impacting how much we're able to give."

The center usually gets donations from churches, schools, and locally businesses but with these places being closed, even less donations are coming in.

They've also had to cancel their annual golf tournament fundraiser which will hurt financially. The outreach center is relying on Midlands Gives next Tuesday.

To help serve and better protect their clients, the Chapin We Care Center has transitioned into drive-thru service only.

"Clients are not coming in the building at all, volunteers are wearing masks and gloves, and we've done that for quite some time."

The center has helping give folks food they need but also helping with utility bills and writing other vouchers.

Folks are able to get services from the center once a month.

"Our clients were already on the edge before the coronavirus started. They're the least capable of handling this crisis in terms of medical needs if they were to get the virus themselves, job furloughs, closures. Anything that impacts financially, our clients were already unstable to start with."

"We weren't going to leave them when they need us the most. They need us to be here serving now more than ever and we're going to be here to make that happen."

The Chapin We Care Center says it's critical for the community to help donate. People can drop off food or give financially.

Right now the center is asking for rice, grits, soups, canned potatoes, canned yams, canned fruit, snacks for kids, spaghettios, toilet paper, paper towels, dish and laundry detergent. They are also asking for personal care items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand soap, deodorant, razors, shampoo and conditioner and cleaning supplies.

