Chaplain with Richland County Sheriff's Department dies from COVID-19

Chaplain Terry Joel Barrett is the department's first line-of-duty death related to coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the department’s first line-of-duty death due to COVID-19 is the man that counsels and aids the department through difficult times.

Chaplain Terry Joel Barrett, 69, of Columbia, SC died in the hospital on Sunday, Jan. 31, from complications due to the COVID-19 virus.

According to Lott, Barrett started his career with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in January 1976. He served in different capacities and attained the rank of Lieutenant in Investigations where he retired from full active service.

Barrett’s call to continue to serve brought him back to work as a Chaplain, counseling deputies and supporting them through some difficult times.