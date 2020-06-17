Charlamagne tha God, Stephen Colbert helping with free testing in Columbia

The two popular hosts are both native South Carolinians.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city leaders are working to test all residents and two famous South Carolinians are stepping in to help monetarily to make this happen.

Radio host Charlamagne tha God and CBS 'The Late Show' host Stephen Colbert are joining forces with Prisma Health, DHEC and other local businesses to provide free testing this week.

The two day testing event will be held Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 at Benedict College's Charles W. Johnson Stadium. The drive-thru site will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Supplies like face masks, soap, hand sanitizer and educational materials will also be provided.

This event is free and you will not need an appointment or doctor's order to be tested.