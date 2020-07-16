Charleston County dog tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19

RELATED: All SC schools must be open five days a week, governor says Veterinary findings indicated the dog, an 8 or 9-year-old shepherd mix, had a chronic health condition. Because of this condition, the dog had to be euthanized. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the virus in the dog July 9. Clemson LPH and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) continue to investigate this case with USDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to assure any information relevant to COVID-19 is documented.

“Based on current knowledge, there continues to be no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people,” Parr said. “It remains a good idea to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you do with other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from exposure to the virus as recommended by the CDC.”



This is the first confirmed animal detection of SARS-CoV-2 in South Carolina.



