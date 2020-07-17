Charleston mayor asks for prayer as city deals with coronavirus

Charleston has seen more coronavirus cases than any county in the state over the last month.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — On the same day South Carolina reported a record 69 COVID-19 deaths, the mayor of Charleston is asking for spiritual help for people who died of COVID-19, people fighting the virus and their families.

Before the announcement, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Thursday a day of prayer and remembrance in what for centuries has been nicknamed the Holy City. In the ZIP codes that make up downtown Charleston, more than 3% of residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Charleston has seen more cases in the last six weeks than any other county in the state, including a record 425 new cases earlier this week in a single day.

To fight COVID-19, Charleston City Council at Tecklenburg’s urging passed new rules this week increasing the fine for not wearing a mask from $50 to $100, limiting bars and restaurants to 50% capacity and banning amplified music after 9 p.m.

The 69 deaths reported Thursday in South Carolina were 31 more than any other day since the pandemic began. It also put South Carolina over 1,000 total deaths since the outbreak started in March.

DHEC did attribute the high number to some case that hadn't been reported yet.

To clearly provide the actual dates of COVID-19-related deaths, DHEC is now publishing a COVID-19 Deaths in South Carolina by Date of Death graph on its Testing and Projections webpage. This new data visualization provides the date of COVID-19-related deaths announced for that current day as well as the dates the deaths occurred.