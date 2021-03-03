Charlotte family shares warning after father contracts COVID-19 and dies within weeks

Stevie Oxendine said COVID-19 wasn’t anything his father was concerned about.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the vaccine is becoming more widely available, a local family is urging people not to let their guard down after their father contracted COVID-19 and died in a matter of weeks.

“Dad, where to start," said Stevie Oxendine, Leon Oxendine's son. "He was a great guy."

Stevie Oxendine and his wife Kerri said it’s been just over a month since say they lost his dad, Leon.

“I’m still in disbelief, it just happened so quick,” Stevie Oxendine said.

The two said Leon was an army man.

"He started in 1977, he retired in 1994,” Kerri Oxendine said.

"In and out of Fort Bragg here in North Carolina, which is where I was born,” Stevie Oxendine said.

Stevie Oxendine said after his father retired from working he decided to become a driver’s education teacher.

"He loved that job, he loved the kids,” Stevie Oxendine said. "He would work, I'll tell you 5 a.m. he would be up in the mornings with his coffee ready to rock and roll."

Stevie Oxendine said COVID-19 wasn’t anything his father was concerned about.

“We’ve always taken this pandemic very seriously in our home,” Stevie Oxendine said. "I don’t believe he took it as seriously as I wanted him to take it, he always said you know, I'm not worried about no COVID.”

Stevie said multiple people in their family were infected.

"My sister got sick, his mother got sick with it, and they survived no problem,” Stevie Oxendine said.

Kerri said his father tried to stick it out too.

"He thought he would take some rest and a week or two of rest and he would be fine,” Kerri Oxendine said.

In a matter of days, Kerri said they had to call 911 when he had trouble breathing.

Stevie said while at the hospital doctors discovered his father had diabetes, but that his father never knew and believed he was healthy. Still, he was unable to fight off the disease.

"He tested positive Jan. 2, he went into the hospital Jan. 11, he went on the ventilator Jan.18, and he died Jan, 23,” Kerri Oxendine said.

Kerri Oxendine said they wish they wouldn’t have waited so long to go to the hospital.

"If he had gone to the doctor sooner, it might’ve been a different outcome,” Kerri Oxendine said.

The Oxendines said they’ll remember Leon for his love of community, his work ethic, and his generosity.