As the country responds to the threat of coronavirus, there are reports that the government will soon be sending money by check or direct deposit to each of us.

The details are still being worked out, but there are three important things to know right now to avoid becoming the victim of a scam, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. No fees. No charges. No nothing.





The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer.





These reports of checks aren’t yet a reality. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.

Bottom line: Only scammers will ask you to pay to get it.

If you spot one of these scams, please tell the Federal Trade Commission: www.ftc.gov/complaint.

Keep up to date with the latest Coronavirus-related scams at www.ftc.gov/coronavirus.

