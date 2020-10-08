At least 15 schools have been impacted since last week.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — School has been in session for a week in Cherokee County and positive cases continue to force other students to go into quarantine, the district said.

Based on positive test results among staffers, teachers and students, the district conducts contact tracing and determines who must go into quarantine for two weeks.

With every case, the district is sending letters home with parents informing them of the positive cases and how many students or faculty must quarantine. They even went as far as creating a status report webpage that is updated every Friday.

"If a student’s exposure to a student or employee who has tested positive meets the Department of Health’s requirements for mandated precautionary quarantine, parents/guardians will be immediately advised," the district said.

They said that same notification will be made to employees who meet those requirements.

Gov. Kemp said Monday that he had been in contact with several local superintendents and said they expected issues and said the week went "real well."

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said during a stop in Georgia that when you reopen schools, "it's not if you have a positive test, it's when you have a positive test -- and it's how you react and respond to it."

Below are the cases and quarantines in Cherokee County Schools:

Bascomb Elementary School - After School Program worker has tested positive - 21 first-graders, 10 kindergartners and another ASP worker must quarantine for two weeks.

Boston Elementary School - Fourth grade teacher tested positive - The teacher and 25 students and one additional teacher must quarantine for two weeks.

Carmel Elementary School - Digital Learning Teacher tested positive - One additional teacher must quarantine for two weeks.

Cherokee High School - Two students (11th grade and 12th grade) tested positive - 23 students must quarantine for two weeks.

Creekland Middle School - One 6th grade student tested positive - 20 students must quarantine for two weeks.

Creekview High School - Four students (two 12th and two 10th grade), one teacher test positive - 155 students, two additional teachers and five other staff members must quarantine for two weeks.

Dean Rusk Middle - One 8th grade student tests positive - 15 students must quarantine for two weeks.

Etowah High School - Five students (three 9th graders, two 10th graders) test positive - 65 students and one must quarantine for two weeks.

Freedom Middle School - One 7th grade student tested positive - 22 students must quarantine for two weeks.

Hasty ES Fine Arts Academy - First grade student tests positive - Three students from the child’s class and the teacher, and seven students from the After School Program must quarantine for two weeks.

Holly Springs ES STEM Academy - One 3rd grade student tested positive - Nine students and the teacher must quarantine for two weeks.

Mountain Road Elementary School - One 2nd grade teacher tested positive - 19 students and the teacher must quarantine for two weeks.

R.M. Moore ES STEM Academy - Kindergarten teacher showed signs of COVID-19 after being exposed to a family member who tested positive - The affected classroom will be temporarily closed, and the teacher, paraprofessional and 16 students in the class must quarantine for two weeks.

Sixes Elementary School - Second grade student tested positive - The classroom has been temporarily closed, and the teacher and 20 other students in the class must quarantine for two weeks.

Woodstock High School - One 12th grade student and one 11th grade student tested positive - 34 students must quarantine for two weeks.

