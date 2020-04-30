ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A is bringing back meal kits, trying to make life just a little easier when you can't decide what to make for dinner during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pitched as a convenient meal solution that can be easily made right at home, Chick-fil-A announced that it will offer Chicken Parmesan Meal Kits at participating restaurants nationwide, starting as early as May 4.

Chick-fil-A tested the meal kit concept exclusively in Atlanta in 2018.

The make-it-yourself kit features pre-measured and ready-to-heat ingredients and a step-by-step recipe that allows you to have a "homemade" meal in less than 30 minutes.

“Our guests are currently experiencing unique challenges, which is why we’re proud to offer the Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit as an easy way for them to enjoy a delicious meal from the safety and comfort of home,” said Ben Bolling, menu and packaging program lead at Chick-fil-A.

The kits start at $14.99 and serves two adults. It comes with two seasoned, breaded, and pressure-cooked Original Chick-fil-A Chicken filets, marinara sauce, Italian-style cheeses, and creamy garlic and lemon pasta. Customers can customize their kit by substituting the Original Chicken filets for Grilled or Spicy filets.

“After receiving such a positive response about our Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit during our 2018 test, we’re thrilled to offer it with great enhancements at participating restaurants nationwide during a time when our guests need convenient mealtime options,” said Stuart Tracy, senior culinary lead at Chick-fil-A. “We hope that providing a dinner option for guests who are ordering lunch with us will help make mealtime decisions easier. The goal is to deliver the joy of cooking without added stress, and the recipe is simple enough that even the kids can help!”

Kits can be purchased at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the drive-thru, via the Chick-fil-A App, or through one of Chick-fil-A’s delivery partners, including DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

