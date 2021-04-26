Chincoteague pony swim canceled again because of pandemic

For the second year in a row, organizers pulled the plug because of the coronavirus.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — The annual wild pony swim on Virginia's Chincoteague Island has been canceled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the continued presence of the virus and restrictions on gatherings were behind the organizers' decision to cancel to the July event.

“We couldn’t justify ordering everything and spending that money and just not knowing if we would be able to have the normal crowd,” Denise Bowden, a spokeswoman for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company that oversees the fundraiser and helps care for the wild ponies, said to the Post.

According to the Post, last year’s cancellation of the pony swim marked the first time since World War II that the event had not been held.

Chincoteague and nearby Assateague Island are known for their wild horses. The annual pony swim between the two spots is run in large part by the local fire company.

Foals are auctioned to help keep the herd from overexpanding. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are often raised and go to the fire company.