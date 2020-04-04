SAN ANTONIO — Christopher Cross, the San Antonio native and multi-Grammy-winning musician who made a name for himself at the onset of the 1980s, announced via social media on Friday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cross wrote on Facebook that his experience has amounted to "possibly the worst illness I've ever had."

"For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a 'hoax' or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world," wrote Cross, who is 68 years old.

He went on to echo guidelines set forth by everyone from local leaders to officials from the Centers for Disease Control, urging his fans to stay home as much as they can and wash their hands "as many times a day" as they can.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, there have been more than 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, and 5,734 in Texas. COVID-19 has killed 100 people across the Lone Star State, as of Friday evening.

