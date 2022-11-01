City of Columbia hiring to help counter yard trash collection delays

Open interviews will be held on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning on Jan. 12.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is holding open interviews in an effort to clear up ongoing delays in yard trash collection across the city.

The news follows similar issues across the country in trash collection as COVID and other factors prevent departments from operating at full capacity due to vacancies.

To counter the staffing issues, the Solid Waste Division is now looking for general labor, non-CDL truck drivers, CDL truck drivers, and CDL operators. Those interested can apply online at ColumbiaSC.gov/employment or use services from Indeed or Ziprecruiter. Applicants should look for "Maintenance Assistant - Solid Waste and "Equipment Operator, Senior - Solid Waste."

Open interviews will be held on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning on Jan. 12. Interviews will be held at the city's public works facility at 2910 Colonial Drive in Columbia. Interviewees should bring their driver's license, vaccination card, and social security card if available.