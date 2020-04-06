COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia received $611,921 in federal funding for coronavirus relief and they’re asking the community how they should spend it.

On Monday, the city released a survey asking the public how they should allocate federal funding received as a result of the Cares Act. Friday is the last day to complete it.

Gloria Saeed, Director of the Community Development Department says:

“We want to know what the community’s needs are and what they think. Those of us who are responsible for putting together programs; we don’t want to take all the responsibility in determining what someone’s needs might be.”

The survey asks people what they are currently struggling with due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city wants to know if the public feels safe, if they have enough PPE available and what would make them feel safe in order to be out and about.

When asked about responses thus far, Saeed says a lot of people are saying they can’t pay their rent, utilities or mortgage.

“The coronavirus has impacted so many people. Whether it’s businesses or individuals. One of the things that we don’t want to see more of is people becoming homeless.”

The survey takes about five minutes and Saeed emphasizes the importance of filling it out:

“We really want to get as much feedback from the community as possible. We know there is a lot going on right now that has us distracted. However, this particular piece is still really important in terms of moving forward.”

As Columbia continues to deal with the pandemic, the answer to this survey can help the city plan for the future.

To fill out the survey, head to the city’s website or you can call 803-545-3082.