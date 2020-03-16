CAMDEN, S.C. — Due to the coronavirus the City of Camden is taking precautions to help prevent the spread in the community.

All city facilities, excluding City Hall and the Camden Police Department headquarters, will be closed to the public until further notice

Public access to City Hall will be restricted to the south entrance, nearest the Finance Department. All other entrances to City Hall will be locked. All City business with the clerk's office, court, and building department can be handled at the Finance Department. Residents are encouraged to call City Hall at 803-432-2421 prior to visiting, to see if staff can assist you over the phone.

Public access to the Police Department will be restricted to the front lobby. Fingerprinting services have been suspended until further notice.

The Camden Fire Department will suspend nonessential services and programs until further notice. Residents with specific needs or concerns may call the Fire Department at 803-425-6040.

The City of Camden utility and sanitation operations will be maintained and serviced as normal, however contact with the public will be restricted

The City will suspend the normal disconnect for non-pay procedures until further notice.

Residents are encouraged to use the City’s online bill pay for existing utility bills, as well as the drive-thru window and drop boxes in the parking entrance and just outside the Finance Department entrance at City Hall, where payments will be accepted 24 hours a day. The Finance Department will also accept payments by check over the phone until further notice.

Following guidance by the CDC and the local hospital administration, the City of Camden strongly recommends canceling or postponing public gatherings and church services until further notice. City parks and greenspaces will remain open for daily pedestrian use, however large gatherings and public events are strictly prohibited until further notice.

Municipal court has been suspended for the week of March 16th. Preliminary court hearings for March 25th have also been cancelled. Conditions are being monitored to determine the schedule for future cases.

