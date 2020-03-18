CAMDEN, S.C. — The city of Camden has announed a curfew to begin on Thursday March 19, 2020.

Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford has declared a state of public emergency related to the spread of COVID-19 in the city and is proclaiming a citywide curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am, effective Thursday, March 19, 2020.

The mayor said the curfew will include exceptions for police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel, doctors, nurses, health-care providers, persons traveling to or from work, and those with life-threatening conditions who require medical assistance.

The city of Camden has closed all its facilities, excluding city hall and the Camden Police Department headquarters, to the public until further notice.

Public access to city hall will be restricted to the south entrance, nearest the Finance Department.

All other entrances to city hall will be locked.

All city business with the clerk's office, court, and building department can be handled at the finance department. Residents are encouraged to call city hall at 803-432-2421 prior to visiting, to see if staff can assist you over the phone.

The city of Camden utility and sanitation operations will be maintained and serviced as normal, however contact with the public will be restricted.

The city will suspend the normal disconnect for non-pay procedures until further notice.

Residents are encouraged to use the city’s online bill pay for existing utility bills, as well as the drive-thru window and drop boxes in the parking entrance and just outside the Finance Department entrance at City Hall, where payments will be accepted 24 hours a day.

The finance department will also accept payments by check over the phone until further notice.

Public access to the Police Department will be restricted to the front lobby. Fingerprinting services have been suspended until further notice.

The Camden Fire Department will suspend nonessential services and programs until further notice. Residents with specific needs or concerns may call the Fire Department at 803-425-6040.

Municipal court has been suspended through April 1st. Preliminary court hearings for March 26th have also been canceled. Essential functions will be carried out, however roll call and traffic court appearances have been canceled.

Conditions are being monitored to determine the schedule for future cases.