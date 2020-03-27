CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce voted unanimously during a council meeting to call for Governor Henry McMaster to issue a state-wide shelter-in-place order.

According to a release, this resolution is calling for state-wide order is "for the health and well-being of our Cayce residents and all South Carolinians."

The state of South Carolina has 539 confirmed cases and thirteen fatalities.

According to the city, though they "applaud" the Governor's call asking visitors from "hotspots" to self-quarantine, they believe it is not enough and that current orders are not enough to combat the virus.

“Instead of risking lives while letting the economy limp along with patchwork solutions, the Governor can implement orders that are consistent and far-reaching especially as the NC Governor has just done so. If our Governor continues to avoid taking swift action that will protect our citizens and possibly avoid a long-term economic impact, then the City of Cayce will continue to consider a local shelter-in-place ordinance,” stated Cayce Mayor, Elise Partin.

According to the release, Mayor Partin and the members of the City Council will reach out to businesses and residents to ask how COVID-19 is impacting their lives so the council can weigh options and take an appropraite action.

