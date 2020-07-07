City of Cayce discussing mask ordinance Tuesday

City council will meet Tuesday night to discuss a face covering ordinance that would require folks to wear them in buildings with public access like grocery stores.

CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce plans to discuss issuing a face covering ordinance on Tuesday night.

Many cities and towns across the Midlands have debated whether or not to implement a face mask ordinance as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Greenville and Columbia were the first two places in the Palmetto State to pass an ordinance.

So far in Columbia, officials have seen a positive response from the community and almost every business has complied with the ordinance expect for one.

City council for Cayce plans to discuss having a similar ordinance for their community.

There's a proposed ordinance and nothing will be finalized until council approves it.

Based on the proposed ordinance, people over the age of 10 would be required to wear a mask in buildings with public access such as grocery stores, retail stores, salons, barbor shops, convenience stores, medical and dental offices, pharmacies, and fitness centers and studios. The exception would be while working out at fitness centers and studios.

It would also be required at restaurants except for when you are seated.

Employees for these types of businesses would be required to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible.

Those with underlying health issues, people who are ten and under, religious reasons, and those who are unable to take off their mask unassisted would be exempted from the ordinance.

Folks would receive a fine "of not more than $25.00. Each day of violation of this Ordinance shall be considered a separate and distinct offense." Businesses would be fined $100 each day they do not comply.

Ashley Hunter, the spokesperson for the city, said in a statement, "Our Cayce staff and elected officials have spent countless hours discussing the possibility of a mask mandate with our Cayce residents and businesses. A tremendous amount of research has gone into putting together an ordinance that will be in the best interest of our visitors as well as those that live and work in Cayce."

City Council meets Tuesday night at 6 p.m.