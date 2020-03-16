COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced that they will cancel ALL after school programs and park facilities until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community.

Due to the coronavirus, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will cancel after school programs at the following facilities:

· Emily Douglas Park 2500 Wheat Street

· Greenview Park 6700 David Street

· Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Avenue

· Katheryn M. Bellfied Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St

· Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Avenue

· Martin Luther King Jr. Park 2300 Greene Street

· Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Road

· Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street

· Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

The city is also planning on closing all of their park facilities until further notice. These include.

· Anna Mae Dickerson Mini-Park - 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

· Ben Arnold 1100 S. Holly Street

· Boyd Plaza-1505 Main Street

· Columbia Tennis Center 1635 Whaley St, Columbia, SC 29205

· Busby Street Community Center 1735 Busby Street

· Drew Wellness 2101 Walker Solomon Way, Columbia, SC 29204

· Earlewood Park-1111 Recreation Drive

· E.B. Sessions Park - 3304 Beaumont Avenue

· Edisto Discovery Park 1914 Wiley Street

· Elmwood/Roy Lynch Park - 2120 Lincoln St. (Lincoln & Abbeville Streets)

· Emily Douglas Park 2500 Wheat Street

· Esplanade at Canal Side-618 Canalside Street

· Fairwold Park - 5931 Eddy Street (Frye & Eddy Streets)

· Finlay Park 930 Laurel Street

· Greenview Park and Tennis Courts 6700 David Street

· Hampton Park 1117 Brandon Avenue

· Heathwood Park 800 Abelia Road

· Hollywood Park - 216 South Gregg Street

· Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Avenue

· Isaac McClinton Park - 1003 Howe Street

· James E. Clyburn Golf Center 2091 Slighs Ave, Columbia, SC 29204

· Katy Park - 4919 Katy Street

· Lester Bates Park - 1062 Wando Street (Wando & Gardenia Avenue (Green space)

· Lincoln Park - 3700 Ridgewood Avenue

· Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Avenue

· Marshall Park - 2905 Lincoln Street

· Martin Luther King Jr. Park 2300 Greene Street

· Mays Park-1521 Deans Lane

· Melrose Park 1500 Fairview Drive

· NOMA Bark Park-1002 Recreation Drive

· Owens Field Skate Park-1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard

· Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Road

· RA-Rock - 904 Heyward Street

· Realtors Park - 1805 Blossom Street

· Rosewood Park - 915 Elm Avenue

· Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street

· St. Anna's Park 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue

· T.S. Martin Park 2700 Edison Street

· Tyler Park - 501 Tyler Street

· Valencia Park - 3744 Montgomery Avenue

· Virginia Pack-3602 Thurmond Street

· Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

