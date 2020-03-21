COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council unveiled a new strategy today they say will help residents get past impacts of the coronavirus. It's called the Resilient Columbia Plan.

Council passed the plan to address possible and known impacts of COVID 19 on small businesses and non profits across the City, as well as impacts to the City’s budget and ability to provide seamless delivery of public services in response to emergencies

Mayor Steve Benjamin says the plan will generate at least 6 million dollars, and it will help first responders, law enforcement, small businesses and more through loans and grants.

You can see the full plan below.