City of Columbia Businesses react to face mask ordinance

Some businesses don't feel like the new ordinance will impact them that much since they already have safety measures in place.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some businesses are preparing as City of Columbia officials have passed an ordinance that will require people to wear face masks in most situations starting Friday.

Columbia City Council approved the measure in a 6-1 vote early Tuesday evening. The new rule goes into effect at 6 a.m. Friday and does not apply to areas outside of city limits.

Under the ordinance, every person over the age of ten would be required to wear a face covering within the boundaries of the City of Columbia in the following situations:

Inside a building open to the public;

Waiting to enter a building open to the public;

Interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls;

When engaging in business activities in private spaces;

Utilizing public or private transportation; or

Walking in public where maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between other members of public at all times is not possible.

Face coverings would not be required in the following circumstances:

In personal vehicles;

When a person is alone in enclosed spaces; during outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times;

When a person is alone or only with other household members;

While drinking, eating or smoking;

When wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition.

The measure would have a misdemeanor penalty with a fine of no more than $25. Businesses that don't require employees to wear the mask could face a $100 fine. Each day of non-compliance for businesses is considered a new violation.

Some people are wondering how businesses and the city will be able to enforce this new ordinance.

News 19 checked in with businesses to see how they feel the ordinance may affect them.

Scott Middleton, the owner of The Grand on Main Street, says the pandemic is something everyone is working to get through.

"I do think we have to make people feel more comfortable with what's going on. We are going to have to look at this as a new normal," said Middleton.

Middleton doesn't necessarily agree with the ordinance but believes it won't impact his business as much since they already have had safety measures in place.

"All of our employees are wearing the mask and we are changing those masks out quite a bit," said Middleton. "All of our back of the house are wearing the masks to protect themselves."

"We even have the thermometer, when you walk in, it's a big TV screen. It'll flash up... The other thing that we did is spray down all of our surfaces with an antimicrobrial which is different than just a disinfectant," explained Middleton.

The owner says he wants to make sure customers feel safe when they come to the restaurant.