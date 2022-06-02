Columbia, DHEC offer free COVID-19 vaccines, tests as number of cases rise

Clinics to start the week of June 6 and continue throughout the month of June

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the number of reported cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, Columbia is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and tests at city-operated parks around Columbia.

DHEC will be handing out self-administered test kits and providing vaccinations at each clinic.

For the month of June, the following clinics will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 9: Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive

Tuesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 16: Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue

Tuesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 23: Drew Wellness, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Tuesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 30: Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

The most recent COVID-19 data from May 28 has the weekly number of cases reported as 8,648, an increase of 19.6% over the previous week and an increase of 65.7% over the previous month.

Hospitalizations have also risen. The 228 reported COVID-related hospitalizations represent an increase of 22.9% over the previous week and an increase of 60.6% over the previous month.

Testing is increasing, with 67,403 tests reported complete in the latest data.

Completed vaccinations are on the decline with only 2,953 completed vaccinations (any resident receiving one dose of Janssen or two doses of Pfizer/Moderna).