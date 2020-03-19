COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced that they will close park facilities until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community.
Due to the Coronavirus, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will close the following facilities:
- Anna Mae Dickerson Mini-Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue
- Ben Arnold, 1100 S. Holly Street
- Boyd Plaza, 1505 Main Street
- Columbia Parks and Recreation Arts Center, 1227 Taylor Street
- Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street
- Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby Street
- Drew Wellness, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Earlewood Park, 1111 Recreation Drive
- E.B. Sessions Park, 3304 Beaumont Avenue
- Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley Street
- Elmwood/Roy Lynch Park, 2120 Lincoln Street
- Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street
- Esplanade at Canal Side, 618 Canalside Street
- Fairwold Park, 5931 Eddy Street
- Finlay Park, 930 Laurel Street
- Granby Park, 100 Catawba Circle
- Greenview Park and Tennis Courts, 6700 David Street
- Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue
- Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road
- Hollywood Park, 216 South Gregg Street
- Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- Isaac McClinton Park, 1003 Howe Street
- James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2091 Slighs Avenue
- Katy Park, 4919 Katy Street
- Lester Bates Park, 1062 Wando Street
- Lincoln Park, 3700 Ridgewood Avenue
- Lincoln Tunnel, 1300 Lincoln Street
- Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
- Marshall Park, 2905 Lincoln Street
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street
- Mays Park, 1521 Deans Lane
- Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive
- NOMA Bark Park, 1002 Recreation Drive
- Owens Field Skate Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard
- Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
- RA-Rock, 904 Heyward Street
- Realtors Park, 1805 Blossom Street
- Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel Street (South), 4122 River Drive (North)
- Rosewood Park, 915 Elm Avenue
- Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street
- Southeast Park, 951 Hazelwood Road
- St. Anna's Park, 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue
- T.S. Martin Park, 2700 Edison Street
- Tyler Park, 501 Tyler Street
- Valencia Park, 3744 Montgomery Avenue
- Virginia Pack, 602 Thurmond Street
- Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
*This list also includes all playground equipment, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic shelters and restroom facilities, greenways and ALL green/open spaces associated with park facilities.
For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.