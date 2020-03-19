COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced that they will close park facilities until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community.

Due to the Coronavirus, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will close the following facilities:

  • Anna Mae Dickerson Mini-Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue
  • Ben Arnold, 1100 S. Holly Street
  • Boyd Plaza, 1505 Main Street
  • Columbia Parks and Recreation Arts Center, 1227 Taylor Street
  • Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street
  • Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby Street
  • Drew Wellness, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
  • Earlewood Park, 1111 Recreation Drive
  • E.B. Sessions Park, 3304 Beaumont Avenue
  • Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley Street
  • Elmwood/Roy Lynch Park, 2120 Lincoln Street
  • Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street
  • Esplanade at Canal Side, 618 Canalside Street
  • Fairwold Park, 5931 Eddy Street
  • Finlay Park, 930 Laurel Street
  • Granby Park, 100 Catawba Circle
  • Greenview Park and Tennis Courts, 6700 David Street
  • Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue
  • Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road
  • Hollywood Park, 216 South Gregg Street
  • Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
  • Isaac McClinton Park, 1003 Howe Street
  • James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2091 Slighs Avenue
  • Katy Park, 4919 Katy Street
  • Lester Bates Park, 1062 Wando Street
  • Lincoln Park, 3700 Ridgewood Avenue
  • Lincoln Tunnel, 1300 Lincoln Street
  • Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
  • Marshall Park, 2905 Lincoln Street
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street
  • Mays Park, 1521 Deans Lane
  • Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive
  • NOMA Bark Park, 1002 Recreation Drive
  • Owens Field Skate Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard 
  • Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
  • RA-Rock, 904 Heyward Street
  • Realtors Park, 1805 Blossom Street
  • Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel Street (South), 4122 River Drive (North)
  • Rosewood Park, 915 Elm Avenue
  • Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street
  • Southeast Park, 951 Hazelwood Road
  • St. Anna's Park, 1316 Liberty Hill Avenue
  • T.S. Martin Park, 2700 Edison Street
  • Tyler Park, 501 Tyler Street
  • Valencia Park, 3744 Montgomery Avenue
  • Virginia Pack, 602 Thurmond Street
  • Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

*This list also includes all playground equipment, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic shelters and restroom facilities, greenways and ALL green/open spaces associated with park facilities.

 For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

 