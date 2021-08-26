City of Orangeburg implements 60-day emergency mask mandate

It will require folks to wear masks in business, restaurants, city buildings, and large gatherings within city limits.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Council members approved a 60-day emergency mask mandate during Tuesday's Orangeburg City Council meeting.

"Council is just looking at ways better to protect the public from the spread of covid," said Sidney Evering, Orangeburg's City Administrator.

With the recent uptick in COVID cases across the state, the risk of contracting or spreading coronavirus to her clients is something Orangeburg hairstylist Madeca Bell says she doesn't take lightly.

"I take a chance every day I walk through this door," said Bell. "I schedule my guests one at a time, so I don't have folks on top of one another. I spray all the time. When it becomes too many people in here, I open doors. I'm not taking any chances."

From Aug. 11 to 24, Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) data shows 659 positive covid cases have been reported in Orangeburg County.

A party supply business owner in downtown Orangeburg says that data is one reason why he requires customers to wear a mask.

"I have a sister who is special needs, and she can't talk to us," Unique Gatherings manager Amadi Becoate said. "We have to be very careful around covid with her because she can't tell us if she gets sick."

Orangeburg's city administrator said residents could pay a fine if they're not masking up. The fine is $25 for customers and $100 for the business owner.