At the West Columbia council meeting the face mask ordinance has been extended until November

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of West Columbia has extended the emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in certain establishments in the city.

The ordinance expires on the 61st day, November 1, 2020.

Businesses, where masks are required, must place a “Notice” (poster, placard, or notification, which shall be at least 8”x11”) in a conspicuous place notifying the public of the requirement to wear a face covering.

Face coverings must be worn inside any Foodservice Establishment, Retail Establishment, Hair Salons, Nail Salons, Barber Shops, Personal Hygiene Establishments, Medical Offices, and City Building including:

grocery stores; pharmacies; commercial stores engaged in the retail sale of goods or services to the public including

sporting goods stores; furniture and home-furnishings stores; clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores; jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores; department stores; hardware and home-improvement stores; book, craft, and music stores; florists and flower stores; bars and taverns; all other stores that sell supplies for household consumption or use;

alcoholic beverage stores; and laundromats.

All Foodservice Establishments and Retail Establishments within the City must require every employee to wear a Face Covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public or other employees or where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed at all times.

Face Covering will not be required:

(i) by any person who is unable to safely wear a Face Covering due to age or an underlying health condition;

(ii) by any person who is physically unable to remove the Face Covering without the assistance of others;

(iii) by all persons 10 years of age or under, unless in a restaurant, where the requirement is 2 years of age or over;

(iv) all persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a Face Covering;

(v) any person in a private or individual office;

(vi) where it is not feasible to wear a Face Covering, including

persons receiving oral health services, persons swimming, engaging in athletic activities;

(vii) for patrons of Foodservice Establishments while they are dining; and

(viii) by police officers, firefighters, and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.

Upon written request to the City, a retail establishment having the ability to isolate customers from employees and maintain social distancing may request a waiver of the Face Covering requirements. Waiver forms will be available from the City and submitted for registration and filing with the City. Copies of waiver forms and registration will be available via the city’s website. Grocery stores, Pharmacies, Hair Salons, Nail Salons, Barber Shops, Personal Hygiene Establishments, Food Service Establishments, and Medical Offices are not eligible for the exemption.

Violations are a civil infraction and will result in a fine of not more than $25.00 for each violation.

No person shall be required to disclose any information or provide any actual evidence as to their individual qualification for any exemption.